Lockdown at Atascadero High 05.27.2022

Atascadero high school on lockdown yesterday after a social media video manifested Wednesday night showing a student racking a shotgun.

The snap-chat message was intended for one specific individual, not for the school at large. It was not directed toward the school nor intended to be a threat. But students shared the post with friends, and it spread.

That’s what inspired the Atascadero police department to notify the school district before school opened Thursday morning. To ensure everyone’s safety, the school decided to go on lockdown and send all students and staff home.

Students were sent home when they arrived to school yesterday morning.