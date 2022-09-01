Lockdown in Atascadero 09.01.2022

A lockdown yesterday in Atascadero.

It started around 1:15 when two students at North County Christian reported seeing a man with a rifle in the creek behind the school.

The CHP air unit, along with two drones, assisted the CHP, the sheriff’s office, Paso Robles police department and the county probation department, in conducting a sweep of the creek.

North County Christian, Atascadero middle school, and Atascadero high school were all placed on lockdown.

After a complete search of the area, all roads and surrounding areas reopened shortly after three yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the Atascadero police department.