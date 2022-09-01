Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant 09.01.2022

Speaking of power, the California state legislature approved senate bill 846 yesterday to give PG and E, a $1.4 billion dollar forgivable loan to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating.

Governor Gavin Newsom pushing for the bill because he feels Diablo is necessary to prevent rolling blackouts.

Yesterday afternoon, the California electric grid operator issued a so-called “flex-alert” from 4-9, calling for a voluntarily effort to conserve energy because of the high temperatures.

Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant generates nearly 9% of the state’s electricity, and accounts for roughly 15% of the state’s clean energy.

Currently, about one fifth of the nation’s electricity comes from nuclear power plants. That’s as much as all other clean energy sources combined.