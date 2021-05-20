Luca Benedetti Funeral Service 5.20.2021

Today, San Luis Obispo police detective Luca Benedetti will be laid to rest at the Paso Robles district cemetery.

After a memorial service at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo, a convoy of cars will follow his hearse north on 101 to Paso Robles. It will travel past Flamson middle school and stop at the cemetery. His death is one in a long history of law enforcement officers making the supreme sacrifice for their community.

The memorial service for Luca Benedetti will be at ten this morning at Cal Poly’s Performing Arts Center. Then an entourage will follow the hearse carrying his remains to Paso Robles district cemetery for burial late this morning or early this afternoon.

TRAFFIC 5.20.21

For about an hour today, northbound 101 will be closed in a section of Atascadero and Paso Robles. NB 101 will be closed from Santa Rosa road to 46 east in Paso Robles.

That’s for the funeral procession for San Luis Obispo police detective Luca Benedetti.