San Luis Obispo Supervisors Reject Vaccine Passports 5.20.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisors vote this week to support a campaign against coronavirus vaccine passports.

The board voting 3-2 with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg casting the dissenting votes.

They vote to send a letter in support of assembly bill 327 that would ban public and private groups from verifying customers vaccine states as a condition “For any service or entrance to any place.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson, who previously worked as a geologist for Exxon, called the discussion a bit of political theater. He said. “That bill is not going anywhere.”

Supervisor Debbie Arnold proposed the letter in support of the bill after the board heard hours of public comment disparaging any method of vaccine verification. That tirade occurred at the meeting two weeks ago.

Proof of vaccination is required for some international travel. It’s also required at some sporting venues in California, including at the Giants stadium in San Francisco.