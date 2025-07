The Madre fire in south San Luis Obispo county has grown to over 80 thousand acres as of Sunday evening and is only at 30% containment.

The fire was first sparked on July 2nd on highway 166 near Cuyama and the Carizzo Plain national monument, and has been difficult to contain.

Only one structure has been destroyed so far, but 50 are still threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation warnings and orders are still in effect near the fire. Highway 166 from the US 101 also remains closed.