A mowing operation on Highway 41 West is set for this week between Atascadero and Morro Bay.

The mowing will take place from Three Bridges to Los Altos Road beginning today, July 7th, at 8 a.m. and continuing through Thursday, July 11th, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control during the mowing operation.