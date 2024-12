The Paso Robles Main Street Association’s 63rd Annual Christmas Light Parade will return to downtown Paso Robles this Saturday, starting at 6 pm.

Main Street Association announced they are currently seeking barricade monitors for the parade, with shifts going from 3:30 to 7:30 pm. Monitors will be given pizza for their volunteer time.

You can call the Main Street office at (805) 238 – 4103 to volunteer.