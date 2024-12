Atascadero’s sunken gardens, lake pavilion, and zoo will be filled with holiday magic throughout the month of December, with several events for the entire family to enjoy.

This Friday will be Atascadero’s Light Up the Downtown event at the sunken gardens and downtown area at 5:30 pm at the sunken gardens.

Other events include the Winter Wonderland, Walk Around the Lake, and Holiday Magic.

You can go to: visitatascadero.com to find a list of events coming this December.