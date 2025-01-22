Man Arrested in Morro Bay For Stealing Truck From Dealership 01.22.2025

65-year-old Thomas Oliver Hight was arrested in Morro Bay earlier this week after he allegedly stole a truck from a San Luis Obispo car dealership.

Police say Hight attempted to purchase a 2024 Ford F-250 from Perry Ford in San Luis Obispo, but the check he submitted came back with insufficient funds.

The dealership reported the vehicle as ‘stolen’ after attempting to recover it from Hight. Hight then allegedly returned to the dealership to purchase another vehicle, and fled in the truck after being confronted about his lack of payment.

Hight was later found and arrested on the 700 block of Harbor street in Morro Bay, after the city’s automated license plate reader system alerted officers of his vehicle. Officers say there was a 2025 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the bed of the stolen truck.

He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on vehicle theft charges.