Yesterday morning, at around 5:34 am, several Cal Fire units were dispatched to Price Canyon road.

Firefighters were responding to a spot fire at the bottom of a canyon at Pismo Creek where an encampment was located. Price Canyon road at both Bello street and Lemoore avenue were closed while crews handled the fire.

Cal Fire says they managed to contain the blaze to just a few hundred square feet. After around two hours, all units were released and the road was opened.