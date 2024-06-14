Man Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter, Filing a False Police Rpt 6.14.2024

A jury in San Luis Obispo county has found 23-year-old Daniel Jacobo guilty of involuntary manslaughter and filing a false police report on November 4, 2022.

The DA’s office released a statement saying that the victim, Alexander Xavier Monteropille, was driven to the hospital by Daniel Jacobo and two others. The three provided a story that in a “road rage” incident in Nipomo, the victim was shot by an occupant of an opposing vehicle.

After a six month investigation, police determined this “road rage” incident did not occur. Instead, evidence showed the four had been driving in the rural mountainous area of Lopez Canyon in Arroyo Grande, where they were shooting a gun and consuming alcohol and marijuana. As Jacobo brought the handgun back into the cab of the truck, he shot a around into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, killing Alex Monteropille.

Jacobo faces a maximum sentence of 4 years and 6 months in county jail. He will be sentenced on July 15th.