Mobile Vital Records Pop-Up Event in Atascadero Next Weekend 6.14.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office announced they will be holding a mobile vital records pop-up event in Atascadero.

The event will be on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 am to 2 pm in their north county office, on the second floor of the Atascadero library, at 6565 Capistrano avenue. The event will allow residents to obtain certified birth, death, and marriage certificates. The clerk-recorder’s office says this is the first time they have offered access to these on a weekend, or outside of the county government center in San Luis Obispo.

The clerk-recorder’s office also said additional pop-up events will be hosted by various SLO county library branches later this year. Customers will need to bring a form of ID and payment.

Appointments are not necessary, but the clerk-recorder’s office recommends beginning your application online to streamline the process.