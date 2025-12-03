Man Sentenced to 30 Yrs to Life in Prison For Killing Stepmother & Injuring Stepfather 12.03.2025

34-year-old Justin Tray Buchanan has been sentenced to serve 30 years to life in state prison, the county district attorney’s office announced in a release yesterday afternoon.

Buchanan pleaded guilty to all charges filed against him in October. His crimes occurred on July 16, 2023 with his stepparents in Shandon. The DA’s office says Justin used a knife to attack Kelly and William Buchanan during an argument. Mrs. Buchanan was killed, and Mr. Buchanan was severely injured.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “The tragedy of family violence leaves a lasting effect on the entire family and our community.”

It is currently unknown if Justin will be eligible for early release, as California laws and regulations for rehabilitation are being changed continuously.