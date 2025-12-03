Traffic Control For Highway 41, West of Atascadero 12.03.2025

Daytime traffic control will be in effect today on highway 41, west of Atascadero.

Traffic control will be set between old Morro road and Toro creek road from 8 am to 3 pm. The closure may affect travelers in both directions of highway 1, with delays of 10 to 15 minutes expected.

During this time, Caltrans will perform rock scaling on areas of the hills above the highway to dislodge loose rock and materials in advance of seasonal rains. This is done to keep the highway open during inclement weather.

Be sure to drive slowly and carefully in work zones.