Man Sentenced to 42 Yrs to Life in State Prison For Gang-Related Murder & Assault 04.29.2026

The county district attorney’s office announced that a man has been sentenced to 42 years to life in prison for gang-related activities.

31-year-old Angel RamosRamirez was found guilty of the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Daniel Diaz. Mr. Diaz, a 20-year-old Oceano resident, was stabbed 10 times by RamosRamirez during the early morning hours of June 4, 2022, on a street in Oceano.

RamosRamirez was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon in a separate case, using a knife to assault a 19-year-old victim. It was also found true that RamosRamirez was involved in a criminal street gang.

District attorney Dan Dow said: “Violent gang predators like RamosRamirez who prey on people of our community belong behind bars for life–today’s maximum sentence of 42 years to life delivers the swift justice our community demands.”