Bearcat Spring Festival With Colorguard Benefit Showcase This Saturday – 04.29.2026

Paso Robles high school’s Colorguard will be holding their benefit showcase this Saturday, May 2nd at 2 pm in the PRHS Gil Asa gym.

The showcase will feature high-energy performances and student choreography, highlighting the talent and dedication of the school’s colorguard. The event offers the community a way to support the program, and experience the creativity and athleticism of colorguard. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for students and children.

On Saturday as well, at 4 pm, will be the high school’s future Bearcat Spring Festival. The festival invites future Bearcats into a fun evening of activities, carnival games, food, Bearcat Booster barbecue, a silent auction, and a movie under the stars at 7 pm.

Come support the Bearcat Colorguard this Saturday, and all future Bearcat families are invited to the spring festival.