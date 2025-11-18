Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison For Stabbing a Pismo Beach Man to Death 11.18.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that 35-year-old Andrew Frederick Rodriguez has been sentenced to eight years in prison, for the stabbing of 39-year-old Jonathan Campbell Perez in Pismo Beach.

Rodriguez plead guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter back in October, also admitted he was previously convicted of the crime of residential burglary in Ventura county in 2010. He was sentenced to serve four years in prison for this conviction, which was doubled based on his prior residential burglary crime.

The family of the victim described Jonathan as “genuine, straightforward, and full of laughter,” saying he had a superpower of “connecting with people – a rare gift that made them feel seen, heard.” His family also thanked the community’s support since his death.