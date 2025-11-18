Protecting What Matters 11.18.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Seth Peek, Atascadero City Council Member. Atascadero’s Waste Water Management Task Force. 2025-2045 Atascadero General Plan update. Economic development and new business coming to Atascadero.

*Lance Cowart, CPA – Versant Advisors, Inc. Deep dive into the One Big Beautiful Bill Law/Act. Tax breaks for working Americans and retirees. Business owner tax breaks + the importance of your entities’ structure.