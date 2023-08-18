Man Suspected of Grover Beach Shootings Arrested 8.18.2023

At around 1 in the afternoon yesterday, the Grover Beach police department responded to a reported shooting at the 7-11 on Fourth street and Grand avenue.

An employee at the store was shot and later taken to a local hospital, alert and responsive. The Grover Beach police department started a manhunt for the suspect: a white male with a brown beard armed with a handgun and driving a black ford mustang. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle shortly after the shooting. Another shooting was later reported that afternoon at around 3:27 pm, and was believed to be the same person in the 7-11 shooting.

Police received a tip from a resident about one hour later at the 1900 block of San Luis Ranch road. Officers and deputies quickly arrived on the scene, and the suspect surrendered after being located. He was identified as 41 year old Joshua Arnold of Visalia. Police were warned that there were two other people inside the residence and possibly armed.

A shelter-in-place was issued at around 5:55 pm for residents surrounding the neighborhood. The home was found to be empty, and the shelter-in-place was lifted at 8:15 pm. Arnold was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple charges, including suspicion of attempted homicide.