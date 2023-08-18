SLO Co Invites Community to Learn About New Housing 8.18.2023

The county of San Luis Obispo will be hosting a community information session on August 30th on “The Welcome Home Village.”

The housing program will be located on South Higuera street and Prado road in San Luis Obispo, and is part of a resolution project to address homelessness on the Bob Jones bike trail encampment.

The session will include a presentation about the project, and will members of the public will be have an opportunity to ask questions of san luis obispo county and city representatives, as well as the agencies that will be building and managing the village.

Questions can currently be submitted on the Welcome Home Village’s information page on the county website. The information session will be on Wednesday, August 30th, from 6 to 7:30 in the evening at the government center in San Luis Obispo.