Mass Casualty Training Drill Held at Paso Robles Event Center 5.23.2025

MCI Training Press release

Paso Fire and Emergency Services conducted a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training exercise yesterday, from around 10 am to 12 pm.

The training exercise took place at the Event Center on Riverside avenue. Paso Fire says the exercise was designed to train emergency personnel to respond during a major emergency, and featured numerous mock victims.

Other participating agencies included Cal Fire, the Paso Police department, the county sheriff’s office, CHP, and the north county community emergency response team.

Paso Fire extends its sincere thanks to the Paso Robles Event Center for hosting the training.