Mayor Hamon Provides Statement on Tribune vs City of Paso Settlement During Meeting 9.17.2025

At the end of last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, city attorney Elizabeth Hull gave a summary of the settlement agreement between the city of Paso Robles and The Tribune, per the request of mayor John Hamon. Following Hull’s summary, Hamon provided a statement on the settlement, and council member Chris Bausch. Here are some segments of Hamon’s speech:

“Mr. Bausch’s actions have brought nearly half a million dollars in taxpayer dollars to be diverted from crucial city services… what he has done to the city over these many months has been disrespectful, shameful, and dishonorable. Not only to our citizens, but also to our employees to the city and our fellow city council members.”

Councilman Bausch responded to Hamon’s statement with the following:

“John, I would ask you to look at yourself and ask who hired this man that sued me that lost that claim. It was rejected by this council… you stand responsible for hiring this person. So take responsibility John, own it… I didn’t ask for any of this.”

Bausch then read his publicly released statement following the settlement out loud, and the meeting was soon adjourned.