First Paso Robles Food Truck Regulation Ad Hoc Committee Meeting 9.17.2025

The first food truck regulation Ad Hoc committee meeting will be held Monday, September 22nd at 6 pm in the Paso Robles city council chambers.

The Ad Hoc committee consists of council members Steve Gregory and Chris Bausch, appointed by the city to work with staff and engage with stakeholders in developing recommendations for future food truck regulations.

Staff will provide a brief introduction at the meeting, followed by an opportunity for the public to provide comments, suggestions, and concerns.

The existing food truck regulations can be found in the Paso Robles municipal code, chapter 21.69.120.