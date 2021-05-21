Memorial Service For Luca Benedetti 5.21.2021

The Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly reached capacity yesterday for the memorial service for San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty on May 10th. Law enforcement officials from throughout California came to honor the fallen detective at the ceremony. Service for Luca Benedetti in San Luis Obispo yesterday.

The funeral service for San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti opened with a speech by the new police chief in San Luis Obispo, Rick Scott. After the memorial service at Cal Poly, a funeral procession traveled north on 101 though the county to Paso Robles, where Luca Benedetti was laid to rest at the Paso Robles district cemetery.

En route, hundreds of people waved flags at the procession from bridges in Atascadero. In Paso Robles, Flamson middle school principal Tim Vincent allowed his student to stand on the sidewalk at the south end of the school to watch the procession pass. Vincent himself is a US Army veteran with several deployments to the middle east during his career.

A closed funeral ceremony was held at the cemetery with hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout California, and some from out of state. At the entrance, Paso Robles fire suspended a giant American flag from the top of a ladder on the large hook and ladder fire truck. Trumpets and bag pipes added solemn serenity to the ceremony.

Detective Benedetti was laid to rest in the north county, where he lived and began his law enforcement career. As the video of his funeral proclaimed, his watch ended, May 10, 2021.