Mid-State Fair Announces Frontier Stage Entertainment Lineup 6.03.2025

The California Mid-State Fair has announced the full line-up for the 805 Beer Frontier Stage, presented by Casey Printing.

All shows on the Frontier Stage are free with paid admission to the fair, and start at 8 pm. On Wednesday, July 16th, the Miss California Mid-State Fair scholarship pageant will be featured on the Frontier Stage at 6 o’clock. Frontier Stage concerts start on the 17th, and run every day of the fair until July 27th. The full line-up can be found on the fair’s website.

The Mid-State Fair runs from July 16th through the 27th, open from 4 pm to midnight Monday through Thursday, and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday.