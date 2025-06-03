Paso Robles School District Names New Principal of Alternative Education 6.03.2025

Vicente Gonzales

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced they have appointed a new principal of alternative education: Vicente Gonzalez.

Gonzales has over 20 years of experience in school leadership, coaching, and community engagement. He has served as a principal at all levels and a juvenile probation officer. The district says he has a distinguished career transforming school culture, improving academic outcomes, and fostering safe, inclusive environments where all students can thrive in.

The district welcomes Mr. Gonzales, and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on students, staff, and the broader community.