Mid-State Fair Schedule For Tuesday, July 22nd – 7.22.2025

The California Mid-State Fair continues with more concerts and events to enjoy today.

At 8 am will be the market hog show at the Paso Robles pavilion east ring. A market steer show will follow at this same location at 9 am.

8:30 am will be the market goat show, followed by a market lamb show at the livestock pavilion.

The fair opens at noon with carnival, exhibits, and food & drink stands open.

At 4 pm is the farmers Olympics at Hearst equestrian center.

From 4 to 6 pm will be Ras Danny & Reggae All Stars on the Island Bar stage.

Enjoy the kid’s day on the farm exhibit at the barn from 4 to 7 pm.

Two barnyard races are scheduled at the south gate, one at 4:30 pm, and one at 6 pm.

In the Chumash grand stand arena at 7:30 pm, tonight will be rock n’ roll icon and the voice of Van Halen: David Lee Roth.

At 8 pm, Jordan Feliz will take the 805 Frontier stage.

And there’s plenty more to enjoy at the mid-state fair. A full schedule for each day can be found at the fair’s website: midstatefair.com.