SLO Man Facing Multiple Drug and Firearm Charges 7.22.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department released a statement of an investigation that led to the arrest of a man for possession of controlled substances and un-serialized firearms.

On June 23rd, a resident of the 1400 block of Phillips lane told police of two incidents where his neighbor, James Mattison, approached him holding a shotgun. Detectives petitioned for a gun violence restraining order for Mattison.

On the evening of that same day, the department received a domestic violence dispatch call from Mattison at his parents’ home on Clover drive, saying he could no longer hear anything. Officers contacted Mattison at the location, and found two firearms in the house on Clover drive. Mattison denied having firearms at his actual residence, but a search of his vehicle revealed an unloaded magazine for a handgun.

They later served a warrant for his home, finding containers of methamphetamine, glass pipes, non-serialized firearms, ammunition, and more.

He was arrested on multiple felony drug and firearm charges.