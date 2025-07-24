Mid-State Fair Schedule For Wednesday, July 24th – 7.24.2025

Here are some of the events, activities, and concerts you can enjoy at the mid-state fair today:

At 8 am in the Hearst equestrian center is the NRCHA reined cow horse show.

Swine showmanship will also be happening at the Paso Robles pavilion at 8.

Sheep and goat showmanship will be at the livestock pavilion at 8:30 am.

4 pm, the fair opens with the carnival, exhibits, and food & drinks.

From 4 to 8 pm: you can check out the ABC Crochet Club at the Ponderosa pavilion.

Pacific Animal Productions exhibit at Davies park

Or glimpse into the past with the Paso Robles Pioneer museum in the Flower building.

A salsa making contest will be held at the headliner stage at 6 pm.

Enjoy karaoke presented by Liquid Trends at 7 pm in the silo.

At 7 pm will be Noach Tangeras band at the Mission Square stage

AND AT 7 PM IN THE CHUMASH GRANDSTAND ARENA: KEITH URBAN

8 pm will have Black Violin at the 805 Beer Frontier stage.

And there’s plenty more to enjoy at the mid-state fair today. Schedules for each day can be found at: midstatefair.com.