National Night Out in Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens 7.24.2025

The Atascadero police department invites the public to join them for their annual “National Night Out” in the city of Atascadero.

This event will be held Tuesday, August 5th from 5 to 7 pm at the Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero. The National Night Out is a community-building campaign, held to promote partnerships with the police and community, establishing comaraderie amongst neighborhoods.

Come meet the Atascadero police department and public safety partners, with several exhibits and an opportunity for safety tips, on Tuesday, August 5th in Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens.