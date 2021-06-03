Missing Molester 6.03.2021

Investigators with sheriff’s office are looking for a man they suspect of molesting multiple children. They began investigating David Paul Wilson, 38, in February after receiving a report that he had sexually assaulted a juvenile. That investigation led to other victims.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson on April 29th, but investigators have not yet been able to locate him. They believe he may be hiding from law enforcement.

Wilson has lived in San Luis Obispo, the Five Cities area, Nipomo, Santa Maria, and San Jose, sometimes as a transient. They say he may be living in homeless camps including the Salinas riverbed. He has relatives in southern San Luis Obispo county and northern Santa Barbara county.

Investigators say Wilson develops relationships with single mothers to gain access to juveniles. They believe there could be additional victims who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.