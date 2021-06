A Paso Robles man is convicted of more than 50 counts of sexually abusing children. 49-year-old Jason Robert Porter was convicted yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court.

Porter found guilty of all but one count he faced. The judge praised an 11-year-old girl for testifying against Porter. Judge Barry La Barbara called her testimony courageous.

Porter will be sentenced June 28th. He faces the possibility of life in prison.