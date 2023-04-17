Mission Days at Mission San Antonio 04.17.2023

Mission San Antonio de Padua celebrated Mission Days Saturday.

Mission Days celebrates the history of the mission located in southern Monterey County near Jolon. The mission was established in 1771 by Father Junipero Serra, the third mission in California. Because of its remote location and the proximity to Fort Hunter-Liggett, Mission San Antonio remains among the most pristine of the missions.

Re-enactors dressed in period clothing and demonstrated life at the mission in the 19th Century. Some played authentic music. Others portrayed soldiers, artisans and vaqueros. Docents demonstrated adobe brick making, acorn grinding, weaving, and other skills practiced at the mission. Volunteers also prepared authentic dinners with tacos, rice and beans which they sold to attendees for $15 a plate.

A large display showed the history of the Salinan Indian people who populated the area and helped build the mission. Docents and historians from Missions San Juan Bautista, San Luis Obispo, La Purisima and San Juan Capistrano also participated in the event.

Eric Gorham of Madrone Landscapes in Atascadero talked about the garden in the center of the mission, which he helped renovate with indigenous plants and flowers. The garden includes ancient vines the Padres introduced to produce wine. Historic roses still grow in the garden, although they are not yet blooming this spring. One volunteer prepared “poppy bombs.” They were small balls of dirt and poppy seeds that visitors could take home and plant in their gardens. Thousands of poppies, lupines and other wild flowers bloomed Saturday near the mission to enhance the beauty of the event. Larry Wise of San Juan Capistrano talked about the continuing efforts to raise money to restore and retain the mission.

The next event at Mission San Antonio de Padua is The Fiesta on Sunday, June 11th. The Mission Fiesta Mass will celebrate the patron saint, St. Anthony. After the 10:30 mass, attendees will enjoy a picnic. People are encouraged to bring their own picnic meals.