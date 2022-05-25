Monkeypox in Sacramento 05.25.2022

Monkeypox turns up in Sacramento county.

California health officials announcing a “likely” case of the monkeypox virus in a resident who recently returned from Europe.

Monkeypox originated in Africa.

An outbreak spread through Europe after two raves. Two big concert events which catered to gay men. One in Spain. Another in Belgium.

Sacramento public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a news conference yesterday that the risk to the general public is extremely low.

The centers for disease control “has warned of a potential increased risk of exposure for those who self-identify as men who have sex with men.”