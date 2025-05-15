Morro Bay Only Allows City, State & National Flags to be Displayed 5.15.2025

In its meeting on Tuesday, the Morro Bay city council discussed the flag policies in its municipal code.

The city’s flagpole policy, resolution 103-22, states that commemorative and non-traditional flags can be displayed at city facilities “only upon city council direction and adoption of a resolution” by majority vote.

In November 2022, the city approved resolution 104-22, which approved flying the pride flag at city hall during the month of June each year. However, in Tuesday night’s meeting, the city rescinded these resolutions in a 5 – 0 vote, and established a new flagpole policy.

This new policy states that city facilities may only be used to display the flags of the United States, the state of California, and the city of Morro Bay.