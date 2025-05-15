Department of Fish & Wildlife Arrest Poacher For Road Hunting 5.15.2025

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrested a 26-year-old for unlawfully hunting wildlife, and other violations.

A post by the department on social media says a few weeks ago, a vehicle moving slowly through rural Paso Robles had caught the attention of a wildlife officer, following an uptick in poaching reports. During a stop, the officer noticed blood on the trunk, bumper, and license plate, and discovered a tom turkey and squirrel in the trunk. The animals were alive, but wounded.

The department says it is unlawful to pursue or hunt any bird or mammal species in California from motor-driven air, water, or land vehicles, except for extremely limited exceptions. The post says just two weeks later, another officer made contact with a driver and two passengers, who admitted to having a hen and tom turkey in the trunk, and a .22 caliber rifle in the rear floorboard.

The wildlife officer confirmed the driver was the same individual previously cited for road hunting. He was arrested for several violations, and was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail with a bail set to 20 thousand dollars.