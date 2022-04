Mother’s Day Brunch on May 8, 2022.

Come anytime between 11 AM -2 PM, at Changala Winery.

$45 per person

Child’s plate 12 and under $15

Wine, Beer and Cider Available for purchase by Changala Winery

Open to the public, you need to purchase tickets/reservations in advance.

To purchase tickets go to: https://pasocatering.com/mothers-day-brunch/.