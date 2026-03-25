Motorcyclist Dies From Car Crash in San Luis Obispo 03.25.2026

Yesterday morning, a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in San Luis Obispo, resulting in a fatal collision.

A release from the San Luis Obispo police department says at about 9 am, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Broad street, and they collided with a northbound vehicle that was turning left into Caudill street.

The motorcyclist sustained major injuries, and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not yet been released, and will be provided once his next of kin has been notified.