Roundabout on Vineyard Drive Receives Insufficient Support 03.25.2026

The temporary roundabout in Templeton on Vineyard drive and south Bethel road did not receive sufficient support from the board of supervisors for installation.

The project would have installed a temporary roundabout at this intersection for one year, for the purpose of gathering data on safety improvements. The board received several comments in opposition to the roundabout, leading supervisors Heather Moreno and John Peschong to oppose the project.

The project would have required a 4/5ths approval to pass.

The board instead voted 4 – 1 to see if there could be a roundabout installed at another intersection in another community using similar grant funds.