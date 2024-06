The California Mid-State Fair announced that they are seeking applicants for national anthem singers.

The mid-state fair offers local singers an opportunity to sing the national anthem prior to the start of Chumash grandstand arena shows.

Interested applicants must submit an online form by Friday, June 14, 2024, as well as submitting a YouTube video or link showing them singing the national anthem a cappella style.

Applications can be found at: midstatefair.com.