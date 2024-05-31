Paso City Council Budget Hearing on Monday 5.31.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s two-year operating budget overview hearing will be held during a special meeting on Monday, June 3rd at 6 pm in the city council chambers.

This is the seventh public report regarding the city’s goals and priorities for the next two fiscal years. The city formally adopted its goals for the next two fiscal years in March, and this meeting will include a presentation on the draft proposed budget. Staff will also provide a “how to read the budget” presentation at the meeting to help provide discussion with the final budget adoption in June.

The agenda says that the city faces some financial challenges, and that balancing the budget is done so by utilizing fund reserves and deferring capital projects.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.