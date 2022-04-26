National Crime Victims Rights Week 04.26.2022

Yesterday at the county government center, the district attorney’s office hosted an event celebrating National Crime Victims Rights week. The event took place outside of the San Luis Obispo county superior court house.

The event echoed what victim rights demonstrators said in Atascadero on Sunday. Carmen Velci talked with KPRL about the death of her teenage son. Emilio bought a pain killer that he thought was Percocet, but it was fentanyl.

Carmen Velci says her son was an athlete, and had a dentists appointment scheduled Monday, when he went to work at an upscale Paso Robles restaurant over the weekend. The dishwasher at the restaurant sold him the pill that killed him. Fentanyl has become a major concern for Carmen.

This weekend, Carmen Velci is producing a fundraiser for Atascadero and Paloma high schools and the teen center, where her son volunteered as a coach and referee. It’s called an evening of Aloha. Carmen Velci grew up in Hawaii.

Tickets are available at Farron Elizabeth Boutique in Atascadero. You can buy them online at emiliovelcialohaproject.com. The event is Saturday and tickets are selling quickly.