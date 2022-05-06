National Day of Prayer in Atascadero 05.06.2022

The First Annual National Day of Prayer Observance held Thursday evening at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero.

A coalition of churches worked together to put on the event. St. Williams Church provided a choir, and a sound system. Donn Clarius led the Pledge of Allegiance and welcomed about 250 people to the event in the Sunken Gardens. Pat Borba of St. Williams Church said that people from throughout the North County participated.

Pastor Gave Abediaziz of Revival Church in Paso Robles spoke. The St. Williams Choir sang the National Anthem, Amazing Grace, and closed with God Bless America.

On May 9, 1798, President John Adam declared a day of “Solemn Humility, Fasting and Prayer.”

President Abraham Lincoln signed a Congressional resolution calling for April 30th, 1863 as a day of fasting and prayer.

President Harry S. Truman proclaimed the first National Day of Prayer on July 4th in 1952. President Ronald Regan moved the date to the first Thursday of May each year.

Yesterday’s event was the First National Day of Prayer event at the Sunken Garden in Atascadero.