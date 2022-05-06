Fallen Officers Ceremony 05.06.2022



(Fallen Officer Ride Texas)

Fallen law enforcement officers honored yesterday in a ceremony held on the pier in Pismo Beach.

Those honored include San Luis Obispo police Detective Luca Benedetti and Atascadero State Hospital police sergeant Thomas Stanley.

Stanley died from covid-19 related complications last December. Benedetti was shot and killed last May while serving a search warrant in the city.



(Ride For Luca Benedetti)

Because of the pandemic, this was the first year this annual event has been held since 2019.