Fallen Officers Ceremony 05.06.2022

(Fallen Officer Ride Texas)
Fallen law enforcement officers honored yesterday in a ceremony held on the pier in Pismo Beach.
Those honored include San Luis Obispo police Detective Luca Benedetti and Atascadero State Hospital police sergeant Thomas Stanley.
Stanley died from covid-19 related complications last December. Benedetti was shot and killed last May while serving a search warrant in the city.
(Ride For Luca Benedetti)
Because of the pandemic, this was the first year this annual event has been held since 2019.