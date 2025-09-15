New District 4 Supervisor Candidate Announces Campaign 9.15.2025

Another candidate has chosen to announce their campaign for district 4 supervisor in the upcoming 2026 election.

Tyler Brewer, owner of Family Paralegal Associates has formally entered the race. In his press release announcement, Brewer says: “Our district deserves leadership that listens, leadership that acts, and leadership that puts people before politics. Through my work at Family Paralegal Associates, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges that working families face. I want to ensure that government is responsive, efficient, and truly working for the people it serves.”

District 4 includes communities of Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and other unincorporated areas. Brewer’s announcement says his campaign will focus on community engagement, grassroots organizing, and solutions-driven policies.

He will face incumbent Jimmy Paulding and Adam Verdin in the 2026 election.