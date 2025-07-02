New Fire Engine Placed Into Service For Paso Fire 7.02.2025

New Fire Engine Paso Fire

Paso Fire & Emergency services announced that as of July 1st, they have placed a new fire engine into service at fire station 1.

This new engine replaces engine 8191, which the department says faithfully served the community since 2013, and served over two thousand incidents the past year alone. Paso Fire says they aim to enhance reliability and improve emergency response capabilities for the citizens of Paso Robles.

In commemoration of its purchase, department personnel participated in a traditional “push-in” ceremony, where a new fire engine is physically pushed into the bay.

The purchase was made using funds from measure J-20, and the department expresses gratitude to the community for their ongoing support.