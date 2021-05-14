New Pie Shop in Atascadero 5.14.2021

A new pie shop is opening soon in Atascadero.

Bramble Pie Company is going to hold its grand opening in June, but they may have a soft opening soon on Entrada. Emilie Goldstein says she’s excited to bake pies and make a living doing it.

The pie shop will serve a variety of pies including fresh strawberry, raspberry streusel and chocolate peanut butter pies. Also Shepherd’s and chicken pot pies.

The owner and her partner, Brittany Champagne, grew up in Atascadero. Emilie graduated from Atascadero high school, then attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco.

She worked at Big Sky Cafe in San Luis for 12 years.

Bramble Pie Company will be open from ten in the morning until 7 in the evening Tuesday through Sunday at 5945 Entrada in Atascadero.