Partly cloudy with highs near 76. SW winds increasing to 15-25 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, highs near 63. SW winds 20-30 miles per hour. About a 10% chance of rain increasing to 17% on Sunday.

Early next week, cooler temperatures with highs dropping into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.