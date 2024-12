For the rest of 2024, there will be no Paso Robles or Atascadero city council meetings.

Both cities will resume their regular meetings in January 2025. The Paso Robles city council notes that their meeting start times will now be 6 pm, and that the two meetings that would be held in January will be combined into one meeting on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Atascadero city council’s first meeting for 2025 will be held on Tuesday, January 14th.